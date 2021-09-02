Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $774,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,492 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

