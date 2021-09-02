Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $251,000 Investment in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMMU opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

