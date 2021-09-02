Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:FSNB opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

