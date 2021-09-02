Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth $205,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

