Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of CVRx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVRx in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,288,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $66,384,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,876,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVRX. William Blair began coverage on shares of CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CVRX opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. CVRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.