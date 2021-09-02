Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.22% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

VAQC stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.