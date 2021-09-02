Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $45,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $443.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $447.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

