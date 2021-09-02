Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,916 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $48,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

