Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,961 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $42,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $83,178.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,545.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,463 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIL opened at $48.32 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

