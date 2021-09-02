Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

