Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

NYSE:SRE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.75. 9,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

