Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
NYSE:SRE traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.75. 9,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,919. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.75.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
