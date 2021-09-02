SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $27.55

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $26.72. SEMrush shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,727 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $495,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.