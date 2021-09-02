Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $7.91 on Thursday, hitting $78.87. 68,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,632. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,939,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

