Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their hold rating on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $71.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

