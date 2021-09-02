Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.96, but opened at $76.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 2,795 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

