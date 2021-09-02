Semux (SEM) Market Cap Tops $112,977.39

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Semux has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a total market cap of $112,977.39 and approximately $46.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00066672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010714 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008244 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002933 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.