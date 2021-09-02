Shopping Market Cap Reaches $60.28 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Shopping has a market cap of $60.28 million and $683,981.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $64.08 or 0.00129555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00156959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.50 or 0.07675103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,381.87 or 0.99831767 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00800315 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,627 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

