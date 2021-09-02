Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Decreases By 17.5%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Acadian Timber stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.9459 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

