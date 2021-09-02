Short Interest in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Increases By 14.2%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STWO opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,357,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,905,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,905,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.