Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Declines By 18.1%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 372,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLT stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

