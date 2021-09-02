Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Grows By 16.9%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

