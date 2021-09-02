Short Interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Increases By 15.3%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 987,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

