Short Interest in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Expands By 13.7%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 278,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 192,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

BRY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $483.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

