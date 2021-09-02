Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 17.5%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

CPLP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,482. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

