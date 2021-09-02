Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declines By 17.4%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. 5,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $220.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.09. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

