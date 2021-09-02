Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Declines By 22.9%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.36. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMTL. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, dropped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

