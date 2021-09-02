Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Declines By 18.7%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFFN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 1,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,172. The company has a market capitalization of $60.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

