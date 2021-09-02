Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Expands By 16.0%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,477,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 2,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDVMF. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.24. 18,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,976. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

