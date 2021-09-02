Short Interest in Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Grows By 23.2%

Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 462.5 days.

FQVTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

