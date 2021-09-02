Short Interest in General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Decreases By 21.4%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GEVI opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. General Environmental Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

