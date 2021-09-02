Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Increases By 24.9%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

