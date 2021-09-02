Short Interest in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rises By 18.5%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 16,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 30.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 139,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,951. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion and a PE ratio of -45.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,185.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at $116,958,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,055 shares of company stock valued at $50,424,306. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GoodRx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after purchasing an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

