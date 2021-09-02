Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Grows By 12.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,746,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 2,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.7 days.
OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $$5.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
