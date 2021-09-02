Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Grows By 12.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,746,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 2,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 209.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HEGIF remained flat at $$5.77 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

