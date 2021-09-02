Short Interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Decreases By 19.7%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 652,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 812,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

HEP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,657. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

