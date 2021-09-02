Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Decreases By 20.0%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 198.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. Insight Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

