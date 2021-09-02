Short Interest in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Drops By 19.2%

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

JMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

JMP Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 151,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,077. The company has a market capitalization of $150.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. JMP Group has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $34,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,404 shares of company stock worth $398,631. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMP. FMR LLC raised its position in JMP Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 482,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JMP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

