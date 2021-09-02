Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Increases By 16.4%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,904,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 4,212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49,045.0 days.

Shares of KSFTF stock remained flat at $$3.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Kingsoft has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

