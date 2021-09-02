Short Interest in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Increases By 14.0%

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $99,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,939.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $248,329 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.