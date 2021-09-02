Short Interest in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Grows By 13.0%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 739,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 654,200 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

NASDAQ LMPX traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.08. LMP Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,000,292.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.