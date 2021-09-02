Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Increases By 12.8%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,186,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,849,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 125,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC remained flat at $$9.92 on Thursday. 3,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,155. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

