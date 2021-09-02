Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Grows By 29.6%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $199.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,520 shares of company stock valued at $845,813. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.