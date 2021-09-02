Short Interest in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Declines By 15.3%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $805,100. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nkarta by 4,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:NKTX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 11,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.70.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.