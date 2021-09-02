Short Interest in OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Expands By 17.0%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,476.0 days.

OCINF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

OCINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

