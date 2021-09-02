Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Drops By 20.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orgenesis during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a P/E ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 192.07%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

