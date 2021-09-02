Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Declines By 21.8%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

PZRIF opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

