Short Interest in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Declines By 16.7%

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 748,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 413,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,348. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.51.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

