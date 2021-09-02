Short Interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Drops By 23.5%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the July 29th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 940,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

