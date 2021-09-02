Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declines By 15.9%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 24,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,785. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,948. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.