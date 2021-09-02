Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Increases By 27.9%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

