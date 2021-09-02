Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Rises By 21.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a market cap of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.25.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

